Police chief for Matthews resigns, town government says

A new release from the town government said he is retiring from law enforcement effective immediately.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Effective immediately, the chief of the Matthews Police Department has resigned.

According to a news release from the town government, Clark Pennington submitted his resignation on Friday. The release said Pennington is retiring from law enforcement to pursue another opportunity.

"One of the highlights of my career was serving the great Town of Matthews alongside some of the most impressive, caring, and compassionate police officers I have had the pleasure of meeting in nearly 30 years of service," he said in a statement.

The town of Matthews noted Pennington started serving as chief in 2018.

Major Roy Sisk will be in command of the department until an interim chief is named.

