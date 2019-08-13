MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is investigating an assault that happened at the Intown Suites located at 9211 E. Independence Blvd.

According to police, it was reported that two male victims were assaulted after answering a knock at the door of their room.

Police reported that a female was at the door and when it was opened, two males came in with her and started to assault them. One of the victims was transported to Novant-Matthews with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Matthews Police said the suspects stole a car from one of the victim’s, which is a 2004 BMW 330CI with a North Carolina registration plate number of HBK-4131.

The suspects are described as a white female and two black males last seen leaving in the victim’s car and an unknown black SUV.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Chris Duryee at cduryee@matthewsnc.gov or 704.841.6715.

