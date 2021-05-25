x
Crime

Matthews Police investigating after shot fired into vehicle, suspect at large

Police believe the incident stemmed from road rage. The driver was not shot but was injured by glass breakage.
Credit: Matthews Police

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is investigating after a man said his vehicle's window was shot out by another motorist.

The man told officers he was driving on the I-485 Outer Loop between Providence Road and East John Street when a man in a vehicle that pulled up beside him fired a shot into his vehicle. 

The victim was evaluated on the scene; he was not injured by the shot itself but did have minor injuries from the glass breakage as a result of the shot. 

Based on initial investigation, police believe the incident stemmed from road rage.

The suspect, who is still at large, has been described as a white man thought to be between 30 and 40 years old, clean-shaven with reddish hair. He could be driving a white Toyota 4Runner thought to be from 1996 to 2002, with a North Carolina registration plate. 

Anyone who was a witness to the incident is asked to contact the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.

