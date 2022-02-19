Matthews police searching for man accused of robbing beauty supply store

The suspect was last seen getting into a white Nissan Maxima being driven by an unknown female, police said.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who they say robbed a beauty store Friday afternoon.

Police described the suspect as a black male, wearing a black skully cap, royal blue gator mask, light-colored sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. Friday at the Ulta Beauty Store located on Matthews Township Parkway.

Ulta staff told police that the suspect came into the store and later attempted to leave without paying for his merchandise. When approached by staff members at the exit, the suspect displayed an aerosol container and sprayed two staff members in the face with some type of chemical irritant before running out of the store, according to police.

Anyone that knows his or the driver's identity, or has any information regarding this crime is asked to please call the Matthews Police Department at 704-847-5555.