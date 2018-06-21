MATTHEWS, N.C. -- A Matthews teenager is behind bars after police said he murdered his brother in a stabbing Wednesday night.

Matthews Police responded to a reported assault in the 2100 block of Candlelight Woods Drive Wednesday. When police arrived at the scene, they found 25-year-old Assim Johnson suffering from an apparent stab wound. Johnson was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives said the two brothers were in an argument that escalated to Shameir Johnson, 19, stabbing Assim before running from the scene. He was apprehended after K9s were called to the scene, police said.

Johnson was taken into custody and is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with the killing. Anyone with information on this case is asked to call 704-847-5555.

