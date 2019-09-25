CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You've likely seen the videos of people committing crimes right in front of a doorbell, or porch camera, and soon police could have access to your videos to fight crime. Some people are skeptical, though.

The doorbell cameras are often used to spot crimes on your front doorsteps.

The doorbell's crystal clear picture and sound captured a shooting in Charlotte on Monday. In it, you can see two people running by with guns in their hands.

Now, the company Ring, which first popularized doorbell cameras, is partnering with hundreds of police departments to provide a quicker way for officers to find these cameras.

"Really, it's a digital neighborhood that allows law enforcement officers, neighbors and the public to access information free of charge," said Deputy Chief Estella Patterson with the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police believe it will help fight crime, and faster.

Here's how it works: Ring will give police departments and the people living in those cities free access to the company's social media platform, Neighbors App.

If a resident approves access, investigators can get any videos homeowners post to the platform's news feed, which is public in their neighborhood.

But some are skeptical, fearing it's invasive government surveillance.

"So it does increase the surveillance then?" asked Councilmember Dr. Justin Harlow from District 2.

Patterson said they can't see the video at all unless the resident makes it available to other neighbors and police.

CMPD isn't using the tool yet but is expected to be soon.

Four police departments in the region already signed agreements with Ring: Shelby, Lincolnton, Mint Hill and Cornelius.

It's a digital way to help solve crimes, but a tool that's being questioned.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles says she will be setting up a workshop meeting to get more answers from CMPD on its use of the app. No word yet on when that will happen.

