CMPD investigating attempted rape on Charlotte greenway

Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and tried to rape a woman walking on the McAlpine Creek Greenway Thursday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman walking along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in Charlotte Thursday morning was assaulted by a suspect who also attempted to rape her, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Around 11 a.m., the woman was walking on the greenway near Margaret Wallace Road, which is located near Independence Boulevard and north of McAlpine Creek Park.

"A male suspect assaulted her and attempted to rape her," CMPD said in a tweet later in the day. "The victim was able to fight off the suspect."

The suspect may have injuries to his face or hands as a result of the victim fighting him off, police believe. The suspect is described as a 5 foot 6 inches tall Black man, with a heavy build, dreadlocks, and was wearing all black clothing at the time of the attack, according to police.

The woman suffered minor injuries and was taken by Medic ambulance to the Novant Health Matthews hospital for treatment.

CMPD is continuing to search for the suspect. Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

