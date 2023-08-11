CMPD investigating reported sexual assault on McAlpine Creek greenway

This the second reported sexual assault on the McAlpine Creek Greenway in the last month.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story references a sexual assault. Reader discretion is advised.

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted along the McAlpine Creek Greenway in south Charlotte Friday morning, police said.

The victim reported that she was jogging on the greenway when a strange man approached her and exposed himself. The victim said the man then touched her inappropriately, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police. The reported incident happened in the area of Elm Lane, near the intersection of Bevington Place and Rea Road around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The suspect is described as a Black male who is approximately 6 feet tall with dreadlocks. He was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. Investigators said the victim is believed to be in his 20s.

CMPD said it will increase its presence along the greenway and all greenways in Charlotte while investigating this assault. This is the second reported sexual assault on the McAlpine Creek Greenway in the last month. The July assault was similar, with the victim saying a stranger exposed himself and grabbed her in appropriately before running off. That incident happened in the area near Johnston Road.

In September 2022, CMPD responded to a reported sexual assault on McAlpine Creek Greenway. Later that same month, Matthews Police responded to a trail near downtown Matthews after a reported sexual assault. In April 2023, CMPD investigated a reported assault on Little Sugar Creek Greenway after a man told officers he was punched by a stranger.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have seen the suspect along the greenway is asked to call 911 immediately. Witnesses may also call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.