Officer locked in cell by inmates at high security South Carolina prison

Inmates attempting to escape a high security South Carolina prison locked an officer in a cell Sunday night. Officials say the incident is now over.

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. — An officer was locked in a cell by inmates at a high security South Carolina prison Sunday night in an escape attempt. Officials say the incident is now over.

Officials with the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC) say an officer at McCormick Correctional Institution was locked in a cell Sunday night by inmates. Five inmates were later caught near an interior prison yard fence about 6 p.m., but no one escaped.

Officials say there were no physical injuries to staff. Two inmates were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Just after 11 p.m., officials said the incident is over, and the institution is secure. SCDC police Services and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are investigating.

SCDC Director @BryanStirling thanks McCormick County Sheriff’s Dept., McCormick Police Dept., SLED, SC Highway Patrol & McCormick County EMS for assistance. 2/2 — SC Dept. Corrections (@SCDCNews) December 28, 2020

McCormick Correctional Institution is a level three, high security facility for men located in McCormick County, South Carolina.

