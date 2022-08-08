MCSO: Jail healthcare worker arrested for giving inmate cell phone

Samara Black worked as a discharge planner for the jail's resident healthcare services provider.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman faces felony charges after officers say she provided a jail inmate with a cell phone.

Samara Black, 26, was arrested on Monday by Mecklenburg County Sheriff's deputies after it was discovered she was providing a cell phone to an inmate while employed with the jail's healthcare provider.

An investigation began into Black's conduct after deputies learned she was accused of smuggling items into the jail.

Black worked as a discharge planner for Wellpath, the jail's resident healthcare services provider.

North Carolina law prohibits any person from selling or giving a cell phone to an inmate. Black, along with the inmate she is accused of providing the phone to, face a Class H felony charge for this incident.