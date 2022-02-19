Mecklenburg County deputy shot in northeast Charlotte, sources confirm

The deputy's condition was not available as of writing, but WCNC Charlotte was told Charlotte police were handling the scene.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deputy with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is in the hospital after being shot in northeast Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

Sources tell WCNC Charlotte the shooting happened late in the afternoon along North Tryon Street and Salome Church Road, but the deputy's condition was not shared at the time. WCNC Charlotte also learned that officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were handling the scene.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to both agencies for more information, but as of writing has not heard back. Medic also deferred WCNC Charlotte to CMPD.