Mecklenburg County Detention Center officer on paid administrative leave pending investigation

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — An officer with the Mecklenburg County Detention Center has been suspended pending a criminal misconduct investigation, according to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.
The detention officer, Kyle Harris, was placed on paid administrative leave on May 20. At this time, no charges have been filed. Further information as to the cause of the investigation has not been released.
“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is independently handling the criminal investigation and has the full cooperation of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said in a statement.
