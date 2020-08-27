Mecklenburg County Detention Officer arrested

Officer Darryl Shavers is charged with felony assault following an incident at the jail on August 20.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A detention officer has been charged with felony assault after an altercation at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. Sheriff Gary McFadden also announced Officer Darryl Shavers has been fired as a result of the August 20 incident.

The charges come following a verbal dispute inside a residential housing unit at the jail. According to officials, a resident at the center threw an empty paper cup that hit Shavers. Shavers then initiated physical contact with the resident, which is against policy.

"The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office found that Officer Shavers’ actions were not in keeping with MCSO training and policy and were, in fact, criminal in nature," said Sheriff McFadden.

Officials said Shavers submitted a report about what happened, but left out key facts and information about the incident. The altercation was captured on video.

Darryl Shavers was fired just before his arrest on felony assault charges Thursday morning. He had been with the department since June of last year.