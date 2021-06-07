Mecklenburg County detention officer terminated after sexual assault charges

"There is no place in this organization for any employee that violates the public’s trust and confidence in MCSO,” Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Monday that former Detention Officer Kyle Harris has been criminally charged with crimes of violence.

According to the sheriff's office, Kyle Harris’ employment with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office began Aug. 16, 2017 and he was terminated earlier Monday June 7, 2021 after warrants were issued for his arrest.

“All employees of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office are required to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct. There is no place in this organization for any employee that violates the public’s trust and confidence in MCSO,” Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said.