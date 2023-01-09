Former Mecklenburg County Spanish interpreter accused of sexually assaulting 6 additional victims

Daniel Pitti-Casazola was working for Mecklenburg County Health when he allegedly posed as a health care worker and sexually assaulted victims.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses sexual assault. While no acts are explicitly detailed, reader discretion is advised.

A former Mecklenburg County Health Department employee, already under arrest for sexual assault, is now being charged with sexually assaulting six additional victims, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced Friday. CMPD investigators believe there could still be additional victims.

The suspect, 41-year-old Daniel Pitti-Casazola, was working as a Spanish interpreter with the health department when he was arrested. He was charged with felony sexual contact under pretext of medical treatment.

Pitti-Casazola is accused of allegedly posing as a medical professional.

Investigators said Pitti-Casazola would accommodate medical professionals to a home to act as a legit interpreter. He is accused of then making unauthorized returns to the home, where he allegedly sexually assaulted victims who thought they were receiving follow-up medical examinations.

The first victim came forward on July 11, claiming that Pitti-Casazola impersonated a doctor and gave her an exam at her home. The woman said she'd previously spoken to the suspect over the phone and recognized his voice, which made her feel comfortable with the situation.

“The day before she received a phone call from the subject, basically stating that he wanted to come by her home the next day and complete a medical exam on her," Ofc. Caitlin Figueroa said. "She recognized his voice from previous calls."

Pitti-Casazola was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

CMPD is urging any other victims to come forward in the case. During a news conference Friday, investigators stressed that they never ask the immigration status of those contacting the police for help or with a crime tip. Due to Pitti-Casazola's line of work, CMPD believes additional victims may be hesitant to come forward over concerns about immigration status.

Anyone with information about this incident or any other case involving Pitti-Casazola is asked to call Charlotte Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Anyone who believes they may also be a victim is asked to call 704-336-8279 and speak directly to a Sex Assault Unit detective.

