Health department worker accused of sexual assault, posing as medical professional in east Charlotte

A woman told police that Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41, performed an illegitimate medical exam at her home in east Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was arrested after police say he impersonated a medical professional and performed an illegitimate medical exam on a woman.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said that a woman reported the incident on Tuesday, July 11. She told officers a person impersonating a medical professional gave her a medical exam at her home on Teal Point Drive. The type of exam given was not released, however, this incident has been labeled as a sexual assault investigation.

The impersonator was identified as Daniel Pitti-Casazola, 41. Police said that Pitti-Casazola was working as a Spanish language interpreter with the Mecklenburg County Public Health Department at the time of the incident.

After speaking with Pitti-Casazola about the incident, police arrested him. Charges against Pitti-Casazola have not been determined at this time, according to police.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to county officials to determine whether or not Pitti-Casazola is still employed with the health department.

CMPD is continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact CMPD at (704) 336-8279.