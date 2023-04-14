A Mecklenburg County inmate charged with murder was released from jail. Deputies say it was because of an erroneous court order

Deputies are now looking for Jaylan Noah Davis to bring him back into custody. He's accused of killing a man in 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is looking for an inmate that deputies say was wrongly released because of an erroneous court order.

According to a news release, 25-year-old Jaylen Noah Davis is charged with murder and other violent felonies, and should not have been released. However, he was processed out of jail on Thursday. On Friday, deputies said they were alerted to the apparent clerical error by the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

The sheriff's office said the release orders said the charges against Davis were dismissed. However, this is not the case.

“Our deputies and local law enforcement officials are working diligently to locate Mr. Davis and return him to custody. This is an unfortunate situation, but one we hope to rectify as quickly as possible,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement.

Davis stands at 5 feet, 10 inches tall. It's not known what clothing he is wearing. His most recent mugshot was shared by the sheriff's office.

Davis is accused of shooting and killing 42-year-old Arthur Mikulski in November 2022.

Anyone with information about where he is should call 9-1-1 immediately.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts