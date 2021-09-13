Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office deputy terminated after DWI arrest

Officials said Hilliard was not working in any law enforcement capacity at the time of his arrest.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced Monday that former Deputy Gregory Hilliard was arrested and charged with Driving While Impaired.

Deputies said Hilliard’s employment with the Mecklenburg Sheriff’s Office began July 23, 2014. He was terminated on Sept. 13, 2021, following his arrest on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, the sheriff's office reports.

“This type of conduct is not a representation of MCSO and will not be tolerated in this agency," Sheriff Garry L. McFadden said. "As soon as I was made aware of this deputy’s arrest, our agency took swift action. MCSO will continue to hold our deputies and the entire staff to the highest level of integrity.”

Editor's note: WCNC Charlotte is naming the suspect in this case since they worked for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

