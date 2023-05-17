Former Mecklenburg County jail officer fired after arrest

Robert Hall had been working as a detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since last July.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A former detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office was fired after being arrested for assault earlier this week, Sheriff Garry McFadden announced.

Robert Hall had been working for the sheriff's office since July 27, 2022. He turned himself in on Tuesday on charges of assaulting a female during a domestic violence incident the day before.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police obtained a warrant for Hall's arrest and took him into custody at Detention Center-Central in Uptown.

"We expect our employees to adhere to the high standards we've set at MCSO, as we seek to be a positive example for our community," McFadden said. "As a public safety organization, MCSO requires all employees to demonstrate professional and ethical conduct both on and off-duty and we will continue to hold staff accountable for their actions."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts