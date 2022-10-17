Meck County Sheriff's Office sergeant fired after arrest on domestic violence charges

Sgt. Sean Dunne was fired after being arrested on domestic violence charges on Oct. 16, officials said. He'd been with the Meck County Sheriff's Office since 2012.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised.

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office sergeant was fired following his arrest for an alleged domestic violence incident over the weekend, officials said.

Sgt. Sean Dunne was arrested and charged with assault on a female following an incident at his home early Sunday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office said. The sheriff's office was notified of Dunne's arrest and the incident by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, who responded to the former sergeant's home around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 16.

Dunne wasn't arrested by responding officers but investigators obtained a warrant for his arrest later in the day. He was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

Dunne remains in custody after being served a domestic violence protective order. He began working for the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office in September 2012. Dunne was promoted to Sergeant in June of 2021 and was assigned to the main jail location. He was terminated immediately upon being arrested.

"We hold our employees to high standards of conduct as we aim to be examples to our community," Sheriff Garry McFadden said in a statement. "It's our expectation that all MCSO personnel conduct themselves both on and off duty in a manner that reflects those high standards of conduct."

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts