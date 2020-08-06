Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office no longer using tear gas

"MCSO thought that it was prudent to take another approach in response to the pain, frustration and national outcry against police brutality."

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is changing its Use of Force Policy and removing the use of tear gas from its policy.

MCSO says the use of tear gas and other chemical irritants have been a standard for law enforcement as a "less-than-lethal" use of force — especially during times of civil unrest. But as tensions continue to grow between law enforcement and their communities, MCSO decided to make a change.

"MCSO thought that it was prudent to take another approach in response to the pain, frustration and national outcry against police brutality," the sheriff's office said, in part, in a statement.

It comes as a CMPD tactic used against Charlotte protesters is under state investigation.

Charlotte City Council is weighing if they'll move to defund the use of chemical weapons like tear gas from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department budget in light of recent protests.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden decided to take tear gas out of the arsenal of MCSO.

“I would rather have meaningful conversations and engagement that build relationships and bonds with the community so that tear gas never has to be used," Sheriff McFadden said in a statement. "Throughout the past two weeks I’ve heard the cries of the community and during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting our citizens is vital.”

MCSO says they will be focusing on purposeful engagement, hoping to grow trust in the community through positive interactions.