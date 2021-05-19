Peron seriously injured in shooting, Medic says

The victim was rushed to a Charlotte hospital after being found shot on Marlette Drive in western Mecklenburg County Wednesday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in western Mecklenburg County Wednesday morning, Medic said.

According to Medic, one person was rushed to a Charlotte hospital with life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 3900 block of Marlette Drive, near the intersection with Walkers Ferry Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not released any information at this time and no arrests have been announced.

Any person with information about this shooting or any other incident should call CMPD's Crime Stoppers line at 704-334-1600.