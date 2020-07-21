x
crime

Medic: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in west Charlotte

According to Medic, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Blvd.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following shooting in west Charlotte, Medic reports. 

According to Medic, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Blvd. Medic said the injured victim was transported to Atrium CMC. 

CMPD confirms this shooting is now a homicide investigation. 

At this time no other information has been provided regarding the shooting. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story. 

