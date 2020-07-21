Medic: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in west Charlotte

According to Medic, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died and another transported to a local hospital for life-threatening injuries following shooting in west Charlotte, Medic reports.

According to Medic, the shooting happened in the 1700 block of West Blvd. Medic said the injured victim was transported to Atrium CMC.

CMPD confirms this shooting is now a homicide investigation.

