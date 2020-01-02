PINEVILLE, N.C. — One person was seriously injured in a shooting in Pineville Saturday morning, Medic said.

According to Medic, crews responded to a reported shooting in the 600 block of North Polk Street near the intersection with Main Street. The victim was rushed to Atrium Health-Main with life-threatening injuries, Medic said.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Pineville Police for more information.

As more details become available, this story will be updated. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the new WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

RELATED: Livingstone College quarterback paralyzed in Salibury restaurant shooting

RELATED: Two arrested in SC club shooting that killed 2, wounded 4

More news from WCNC Charlotte:

Man arrested on 6 counts of human trafficking in Charlotte

Sextortion: Scam claims to have accessed your home cameras

Brooks Sandwich House to reopen Saturday

Lakers' first game since Kobe's death an emotional scene at Staples Center