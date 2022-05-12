Medic: 1 person dead after shooting in west Charlotte

Officials said one person was pronounced dead by Medic paramedics following a shooting along Avalon Avenue.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is dead following a shooting in west Charlotte Thursday evening, Medic tweeted.

Medic confirmed the deadly shooting just before 6 p.m. Thursday along Avalon Avenue, near the Enderly Park neighborhood.

Officials said one person was pronounced dead by Medic Paramedics.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for additional details.

