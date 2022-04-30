Medic: 1 person hurt after shooting in north Charlotte

One victim was taken to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt following a shooting in north Charlotte early Saturday morning, Medic confirmed.

Around 2:30 a.m., Medic confirmed they responded to a shooting along Galloway Road near Fountaingrove Drive.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more details on this incident.

