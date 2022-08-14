2 hospitalized after shooting near Uptown Charlotte overnight, Medic says

Medic responded to a shots fired call along East Brooklyn Village Avenue near South McDowell Street around 3 a.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people are facing serious injuries after gunfire rang out near Uptown Charlotte early Sunday morning, according to Medic.

Around 3 a.m., Medic responded to a shots fired call along East Brooklyn Village Avenue near South McDowell Street.

Two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to Medic.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for more information.

This incident comes after multiple violent shootings in the Charlotte area overnight Saturday.

Around the same time that a fatal shooting on South Tryon Street unfolded, CMPD said another person was shot and killed along Sumter Avenue near South Bruns Avenue.

In addition, three people were wounded near the Northlake Mall parking lot. One of those victims died on the scene, while the other two were hospitalized.

