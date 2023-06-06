Medic: 1 person seriously hurt in Charlotte shooting

Information about the incident is limited at this time.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A shooting is under investigation in Charlotte. Monday around 10:30 p.m., Medic confirmed it had responded to the area of Frew and West Craighead roads in the Sugar Creek area, not far from the intersection of West Craighead Road and North Tryon Street.

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 1 person dies in north Charlotte homicide

Officials said one person was shot and taken to an area hospital to be treated for serious injuries. No other information about the incident was made public.

WCNC Charlotte is waiting for more information from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts