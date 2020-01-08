CMPD: Bystander injured in shooting on Nations Ford Rd.

Police said the suspect was inside a vehicle as he was shooting.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was injured following a shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday evening, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reports.

According to police, someone shot at several individuals in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Nations Ford Road. Police said the suspect was inside a vehicle as he was shooting.

Police report a bystander was shot in the leg and transported to a local hospital for a nonlife-threatening injury.

Three parked vehicles (unoccupied) in the parking lot were also hit by gunfire during this shooting, police said.

Police said they were able to locate the possible suspect vehicle and have a person detained.