MEDIC: 1 person killed after reported stabbing in Uptown

MEDIC responded to the area of North Church Street and West 10th Street, not far from where a deadly shooting took place hours earlier.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person has died after a reported stabbing in Uptown Charlotte, according to Mecklenburg EMS (MEDIC).

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has not released any further details about the incident at this time. WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the investigation.

