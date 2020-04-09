Medic: Two injured in two separate shootings in the city

Medic said two people were transported to Atrium CMC in two different shootings that occurred in the city.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people have been injured following two separate shootings in the city, according to CMPD.

WCNC Charlotte has learned one of the shootings happened right outside of uptown.

According to paramedics, the shooting happened in the 1000 block of S. Tryon St. Thursday evening. Medic reports one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

Medic said the second shooting occurred on S. Tryon Street. Officials said this shooting happened in the 2200 block of Catherine Simmons Ave. Medic said one person was transported to Atrium CMC with life-threatening injuries.

No further information has been provided regarding these shootings. Stay with WCNC Charlotte for the very latest on this developing story.