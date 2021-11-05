x
Crime

Memorial held for slain Lenoir-Rhyne football player

Officers said Omari Alexander, 19, was found in the driver's seat of a 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with multiple gunshot wounds in Hickory.

HICKORY, N.C. — A memorial was held Monday morning for a Lenoir-Rhyne University football player who was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning in Hickory.

The family did not allow the media to attend the memorial in the PE Monroe Auditorium on campus.

Officers responded to a shots fired call along 17th Avenue Northeast near Good Shepard Church in Hickory just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Omari Drovon Alexander, 19, was found in the driver's seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running, police said. Police said he had with multiple gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced Alexander dead at the scene. 

Lenoir-Rhyne said Alexander was a sophomore from Concord, North Carolina, and a member of the university's football team.

”Omari was a special young man who had a bright future. He will always be remembered fondly by his teammates and the LR community,” Kim Pate, vice president for athletics for Lenoir-Rhyne, said in a statement.

Alexander was also a graduate of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, according to Lenoir-Rhyne.

No suspect information has been released. 

Anyone with information regarding this ongoing investigation is encouraged to call the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 or contact Investigator David Moore directly at 828-261-2686 or dfmoore@hickorync.gov.

