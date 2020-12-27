Two men charged with larceny, other charges after deputies say they stole John Deere utility vehicle and dog

The dog is a golden cocker spaniel that answers to the name of Joe. If anyone finds the dog, you are asked to call 336-318-6698.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Two men were arrested in Randolph County Saturday after deputies say they stole a John Deere Gator utility vehicle, a dog, and numerous other items.

According to the Randolph County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Shady Knoll Drive in Asheboro in relation to the incident.

Neighbors who provided information lead authorities to Buffalo Ford Road. Further investigation led to the discovery of the utility vehicle, but the dog was not found.

Kevin Matthew Coleman and Steven Curtis Coleman were arrested and taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. They were taken before the magistrate who found probable cause for the charges of Felony Larceny, Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property, and Felony Larceny of a Dog.

Kevin Coleman was also served his outstanding Order for Arrest for Failure to Appear on two counts of Misdemeanor Larceny and Misdemeanor Probation Violation. He was given a $50,000 secured bond. Steven Coleman was given a $25,000 secured bond.