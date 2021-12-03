x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Two men shot near apartment homes in east Charlotte, police say

Both men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.
Credit: WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are in the hospital Friday night after first responders say shots rang out in east Charlotte.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Medic confirmed they were called to a residence along Carya Pond Lane, just off of Hickory Grove Road, to tend to the injuries. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

RELATED: Man shot along South Boulevard in Charlotte, police confirm

CMPD said they were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. and were originally informed only one person was wounded but found both victims upon arrival. The investigation remains ongoing.

This was the second shooting CMPD responded to Friday night. Earlier, a man was shot along South Boulevard near Tyvola Road.

MORE NEWS: CMS superintendent reassures parents, students in light of Michigan school shooting

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Related Articles

In Other News

South Carolina nursing director could face decades in prison for alleged faked COVID vaccine cards