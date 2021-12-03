Two men shot near apartment homes in east Charlotte, police say

Both men were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to officers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two men are in the hospital Friday night after first responders say shots rang out in east Charlotte.

Shortly after 9 p.m., Medic confirmed they were called to a residence along Carya Pond Lane, just off of Hickory Grove Road, to tend to the injuries. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department confirmed both men were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

CMPD said they were called to the scene around 8:45 p.m. and were originally informed only one person was wounded but found both victims upon arrival. The investigation remains ongoing.