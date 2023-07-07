Jamestown Police say Michael Burham was last seen at approximately 11:20 p.m. Thursday.

WARREN, Pa. — Michael Burham, the man wanted in Jamestown in connection to a homicide, has escaped from jail.

Shortly before 1 a.m. Friday, the Jamestown Police Department issued an alert to all citizens that Burham had escaped from the Warren County Jail in Pennsylvania.

According to police, Burham was last seen at 11:20 p.m. A spokesperson said Burham was in a recreational area on jail property. Burham was in the exercise area, was able to get up to the roof, then used bedsheets to lower himself to the ground before making his way on foot away from the area.

Shortly after, guards discovered him missing and a search of the area began. Officers went door to door in the City of Warren.

K-9 dogs were used, as well as the Pennsylvania State Police Helicopter. The search was later expanded.

Drones are also being used to look for Burham. The Allegany National Forest is just a short distance from the jail.

Officials say Burham is very familiar with the terrain.

As of Friday night, the focus centered on a home in Warren, where a 2 On Your Side crew remained on the scene as midnight approached.

Is there a concern that he could have family or friends in this area that could try to help him?

"There's there's always that concern," a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson told 2 On Your Side. "Right now, we don't have any evidence of that assistance. But as we already mentioned, he's very familiar with the area and with resources that could be made available to him."

Burham is believed to be wearing a blue denim jacket. Police are urging citizens to lock their doors and stay vigilant. If you see Burham or know any information that could help in the search, you're asked to call 716-483-8477.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is also assisting in the search.

"The U.S. Border Patrol regularly provides assistance to other federal, state, and local law enforcement partners," the agency said in a statement. At this time, agents from the Buffalo Sector are actively searching for prisoner Michael Burham who escaped from a jail in Warren County, Pennsylvania.

"Currently, the Warren City Police Department is the lead agency and can be reached at 814-723-2700."

Burham was captured in South Carolina after a manhunt that stretched across several states. He was wanted in connection to a rape case and a homicide. He is also accused of kidnapping an elderly couple and forcing them to travel to South Carolina with him.

Burham is currently facing charges in New York, Pennsylvania, and South Carolina.