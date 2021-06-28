HPU student's suspected killer extradited back to High Point

Investigators said Michael Cadogan planned to dump Gianna Delgado's body in Tennessee.

TENNESSEE, USA — The man suspected of killing a 19-year-old High Point University student has been extradited back to High Point Tuesday after appearing in Tennessee court Monday morning.

According to court documents, Michael Cadogan waived his right to extradition and was to be brought back to North Carolina.

According to an official spokesperson with the High Point Police Department, the first step was to contact the NC Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) to see if they were going to pick Cadogan up. They had a timeline between 10 and 30 days to do so.

If NCDPS did not go, High Point police were to go as soon as they could get extradition scheduled.

Court documents reveal Michael Cadogan admitted to killing Gianna Delgado to a friend over a Facetime call.

Investigators said Cadogan planned to get rid of Delgado's body in Tennessee.

Police arrested him there Monday last week. They found Delgado's body in his car.

High Point police believe this was a case of domestic violence.

Cadogan is charged with abuse of a corpse with possible homicide charges pending from High Point police. High Point police planned to go door to door on Tuesday at the Palladium Park apartments to further investigate the murder of Delgado.

Cadogan is being held without bond in the Guilford County jail as of Tuesday evening.