CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A Midland man has been charged with second-degree murder after deputies said he killed his stepfather.

According to the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Jason Allen Harkey is accused of killing Arthur Thompson in his home on Church Road in Midland, Monday evening.

Deputies said crime scene investigators and found Arthur Thompson inside his home and despite lifesaving efforts, Cabarrus Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel pronounced Thompson dead at the scene.

A witness identified Harkey, the victim’s stepson, as the suspect.

The altercation was the result of a domestic dispute between Harkey and Thompson, witnesses told investigators.

Harkey was arrested and charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center under no bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

