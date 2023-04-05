Five women were shot Wednesday, one of them killed, when a gunman opened fire inside a medical building in Midtown.

ATLANTA — Five women were shot Wednesday in Midtown Atlanta when a gunman opened fire inside a waiting room at a medical building.

One of the victims died and the four others were hospitalized, three of them in critical condition and needing emergency surgery.

In the second update provided Wednesday evening by officials at Grady Hospital, where the victims were taken, they said three of the women with the most serious injuries who had undergone surgery were now in the ICU.

The fourth injured victim was in stable condition and recovering in Grady's trauma center.

The shooting caused a massive emergency response in one of Atlanta's busiest commercial and residential centers, then gave way to an hours-long manhunt that ended in a Cobb County neighborhood.

So far, in the immediate aftermath of the shooting, little is specifically known about the victims. 11Alive will update this article with details as we learn them.

What we know about the Midtown Atlanta shooting victims

Amy St. Pierre: The victim who was killed has been identified as a 39-year-old CDC employee.

A friend of Amy's told 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross that the mother of two was "an amazing, funny, brilliant person" and a "warm, kind, funny soul."

The CDC said Wednesday in a statement the agency was "deeply saddened by the unexpected loss of a colleague killed today in the Midtown Atlanta shooting."

"Our hearts are with her family, friends, and colleagues as they remember her and grieve this tragic loss," the statement added.

What we know about the other victims so far

As of Thursday morning, all we know so far are their ages and that all were women. Those ages are: