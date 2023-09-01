Midwood Smokehouse general manager dies after assault in Raleigh's Glenwood South

Midwood Smokehouse managing partner David Millette died Friday morning, a restaurant spokesperson said.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Raleigh police are investigating a deadly assault they say happened last weekend in Glenwood South.

Police said David Millette, 27, died due to the assault. It happened at 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 on the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue, according to the police.

No one is in custody as of Friday afternoon, according to the police.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said police are conducting a homicide investigation. Police are speaking to witnesses and looking at surveillance video.

Millette was a genearl partner of Midwood Smokehouse, which opened in the spring at 409 West Johnson St and is part of the Charlotte-based FSFJ restaurant group.

