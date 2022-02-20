Minor injured after 30-35 shots fired in Winston-Salem

Officers say it happened in the area of 2401 Dunbar Street Saturday night. They do not believe this was a random act of violence.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A juvenile is recovering after a shooting in Winston-Salem late Saturday night.

Police responded to the area of 2401 Dunbar Street after receiving multiple calls reporting 30-35 gunshots around 11:18 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a juvenile who had been shot in the hand.

The victim was taken to a medical facility for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators found that the gunshot victim was in a car with four other juveniles returning home for the evening when they say they were confronted by several people armed with guns who began to shoot.

It’s unclear why at this time but police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Gun Crime Reduction Unit officers responded to the scene and took control of this investigation.

The investigation is still in its very early stages.