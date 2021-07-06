Mint Hill Police investigating after man found dead

Police said they received reports of a disturbance with weapons involved. Three people were taken to the police department to be interviewed, police confirm.

MINT HILL, N.C. — Police in Mint Hill, North Carolina, are investigating after a man was found dead at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

Mint Hill Police were called to an apartment complex on Stoney Trace Drive just before 3 a.m. on July 6. They were responding to a report of a disturbance with weapons. When officers got to the scene, they found the victim dead.

Investigators said three people were taken to police headquarters for questioning. Mint Hill Police has not identified any of those people or released any further suspect information. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Mint Hill Police Department at 704 545-1085.

