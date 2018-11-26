MINT HILL, N.C. — On Friday, November 23 at approximately 9:00 p.m., Mint Hill Police received a call for service from a male subject regarding a suspicious vehicle on Thompson Road. According to police, the vehicle was reportedly blowing its horn and utilizing emergency flashers.

When a Mint Hill officer arrived at the scene, he located the vehicle in a driveway not associated with the caller. According to police, the female driver had been looking for a particular address to provide home healthcare assistance to an individual.

The driver told the officer that she was shaken up due to having two guns pointed at her by a male and female claiming they were police officers.

According to police, the driver had previously stopped several houses down the street and asked an elderly female retrieving mail if she could use a phone as her cellphone battery was reportedly low.

After the driver used the phone, she turned around in the elderly female’s driveway. While the driver was attempting to enter Thompson Road, police say she was confronted by a male and female with guns.

The Mint Hill officer spoke with the male subject who said he was concerned for his grandmother, the woman who let the driver use her phone.

The male subject was asked if he pointed a gun at the driver. The male subject said he did have his weapon out, but denied pointing it directly at the driver. The officer asked the male subject if his wife had a weapon. The male subject stated he did not believe she did.

This is an ongoing and open investigation. WCNC will update this as more information becomes available.

© 2018 WCNC