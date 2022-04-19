Miracle Rutherford was indicted Tuesday in connection to a June 2021 crash at a Tennessee home.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was indicted on Tuesday on vehicular homicide charges stemming from a June 2021 crash that killed former Hillcrest High School and UNC Charlotte basketball standout Galen Young.

A grand jury returned an indictment against Miracle Rutherford, 19, alleging that she drove recklessly and created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury. Rutherford remains free on a $30,000 bond, the Shelby County DA's office said.

The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. on June 5, 2021, as Rutherford was speeding southbound on Horn Lake Road before going airborne and crashing into the corner of a house.

According to an affidavit, investigators estimated Rutherford was driving more than 60 mph in a 45 mph area.

According to the DA's office, police responded to the crash, but there were no injuries reported at the scene. A woman in the house told police she lived there with her adult son, but said that he wasn't home.

Family members found Young under the debris hours later. He died at the scene.