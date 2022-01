Durham police canceled an alert issued around 10 p.m. on Jan. 14 for a 9-year-old boy.

DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department has canceled a statewide AMBER Alert for a 9-year-old boy nearly two hours after it was first activated Friday night.

Just before 10 p.m., the department announced the boy was listed as missing from the city. He was believed to be in the presence of an 18-year-old woman and was named as his suspected abductor.

