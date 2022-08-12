Missing child last seen with mom prohibited from contacting her, police say

Lancaster police said 3-year-old Zoya Meredith was last seen with her mother, Cherrica Nichole Meredith, on Aug. 12.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A missing 3-year-old Lancaster girl was last seen with her mother, who is not allowed to contact her, police said Friday.

Zoya Meredith was last seen a few minutes before 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 12, Lancaster police said. She was last seen with her biological mother, Cherrica Nichole "Nikki" Meredith. Cherrica Meredith was last seen driving a silver 2013 four-door Buick sedan. It's unclear where the pair may be headed.

Meredith was barred from having any contact with Zoya Meredith by the Department of Social Services, according to Lancaster detectives.

Police are asking the public for help in finding Zoya Meredith, 3. The child has been missing since 8:50 this morning,... Posted by Lancaster PD on Friday, August 12, 2022

Zoya Meredith is described as a Black female and she was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Cherrica Nichole Meredith is a 35-year-old Black female who was last seen wearing a black tank top and gray leggings.

Any person with information about the whereabouts of Zoya Meredith or her mother is asked to call Lancaster police at 803-283-3313. Witnesses may also call the anonymous tip line at 803-289-6040.

