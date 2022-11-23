Charlotte family says 11-year-old daughter unreachable after not returning home from school

Drakayla Ivey's parents told WCNC Charlotte she was dropped off at school and was in attendance, but she didn't come home on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The parents of a Charlotte girl say she didn't come home after school on Tuesday, and police now have an active case in attempts to find her.

The parents of 11-year-old Drakayla Ivey told WCNC Charlotte on Wednesday she was dropped off for classes at Alexander Graham Middle School. While her parents said the school said she attended that day, Drakayala did not come home Tuesday night.

Drakayla's parents also said her phone is turned off, so they can't make contact with her. They did provide two photos to help visually identify her.

WCNC Charlotte reached out to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for confirmation that a case was active, and a report provided confirmed details.

Anyone who knows of Drakayla's whereabouts is urged to contact police immediately.

