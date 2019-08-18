16-year-old Madison Eddlemon went missing from Crown Point, Indiana, this weekend and was believed to be abducted by a 22-year-old man who was reportedly stalking her.

Sunday afternoon, FBI Indianapolis said she was recovered safely in the state of Arkansas. Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, 22, is currently in custody in connection with her disappearance.

Alexander Curry-Fishtorn

The Indianapolis FBI assisted the Lake County Sheriff’s Department and coordinated with Little Rock FBI to find Madison safe.

According to CBS Chicago, police say Curry-Fishtorn violated a protective order filed by Madison's family "a number of times."

More on this story as it develops.