IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A Statesville man who hadn't been seen in nearly a month was found dead in Iredell County Wednesday.

On January 18, the family of 29-year-old Benny Dean Randolph II reported they hadn't seen him in two days. During the investigation, Iredell County detectives determined that Randolph broke into a home near his house on January 16, just hours after his family last saw him.

The family told deputies they believed Randolph was under the influence of drugs and he possibly took something just before he disappeared.

On Wednesday, the sheriff's office was called to a wooded area on Eufola Road in western Iredell County when a forestry worker found a body. The body was identified as Randolph.

Detectives said there are no indications of foul play. An autopsy is scheduled to determine his cause of death. The Iredell County Sheriff's Office has not released any suspect information.