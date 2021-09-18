Stanly County K9 officer missing after chase

The sheriff's office said Luka didn't return to a handler after the chase.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — The Stanly County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding a K9 officer they said went missing after a chase near Albemarle.

In a Facebook post, deputies said K9 Luka was deployed for a foot chase on Friday, Sept. 17 in the western part of the county. While the chase ended on Cherokee Road, Luka did not return to the handler after.

The sheriff's office theorized Luka may have been injured by one of many electric fences in the area, causing him to run away. An exhaustive search of the area did not turn up Luka's location.

Anyone who spots Luka is asked to call 911 or 704-986-3700 and tell deputies where he was spotted. Luka should not be approached since he may be injured and is trained to defend himself.