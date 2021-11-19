Missing Kings Mountain man found dead in Cleveland Co., woman he was living with arrested

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A missing Kings Mountain man was found dead in Cleveland County Thursday, police confirmed Friday.
According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, the body of 60-year-old Keith Adams was found along Jim Patterson Road. Adams had been missing since Nov. 5, police said.
Officials said Darlene Black was taken into custody on first-degree murder warrants with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.
According to officials, Black and Adams lived together at the time he went missing.
Adams' autopsy report is pending.