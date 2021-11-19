Missing Kings Mountain man found dead in Cleveland Co., woman he was living with arrested

Officials arrested Darlene Black on first-degree murder warrants in connection to Keith Adams' death.

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A missing Kings Mountain man was found dead in Cleveland County Thursday, police confirmed Friday.

According to the Kings Mountain Police Department, the body of 60-year-old Keith Adams was found along Jim Patterson Road. Adams had been missing since Nov. 5, police said.

Officials said Darlene Black was taken into custody on first-degree murder warrants with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

According to officials, Black and Adams lived together at the time he went missing.